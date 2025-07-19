Ballia (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) Two separate cases of suicides were witnessed in the Ballia district here, involving a minor boy and a man, officials said on Saturday.

Satyam Gond (12) allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself at his house in Sultanpur village on Friday, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene, took the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem examination.

At the time of the incident, Satyam was home alone while his mother was outside in the field grazing goats with his two siblings.

He was allegedly upset after being scolded by his mother, which led him to hang himself using a rope tied to the hook of a ceiling fan, Rasra Police Station SHO Vipin Singh said.

In another incident, Pankaj Thathera (35) allegedly took his own life by jumping in front of a train in the Ubhaon Police Station area in Ballia district.

He was struck by the Krishak Express, travelling from Varanasi to Lucknow, near the Madhuban railway crossing in Bilthara Road town on Friday night.

The police arrived at the spot and later sent the body for post-mortem examination, Ubhaon Police Station SHO Rajendra Prasad Singh said.

The SHO added that the police are investigating to ascertain why he took the extreme step.

