Lucknow, Apr 29 (PTI) UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Tuesday claimed that the countrymen know that the Congress is a "pro-Pakistan" party and has been working at the behest of "anti-India forces".

In a post on X, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said, "Those with unsuccessful intentions change your thinking! Today when the world and the whole of India is standing with the respected prime minister and the nation, the Congress and its IT cell have come out in opposition of the honourable prime minister.

"Today is the time for the opposition to stand with the government and become the strength of the country. Even at such a time, the mental bankruptcy of the Congress is working to create an environment against the nation by opposing the honourable prime minister," the UP BJP chief said.

"All the countrymen know very well that the Congress is a pro-Pakistan party and has been working at the behest of anti-India forces," Chaudhary further said.

