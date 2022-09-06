Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) BJP MLA from Gola Gokarnnath constituency Arvind Giri died due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday, a party leader said.

Giri (65), a resident of Tirath locality here is survived by his wife Sudha Giri, two sons and as many daughters, family sources said.

According to party leaders, Giri was travelling to Lucknow in his car when he felt uneasy and was taken to a hospital in Sidhauli where he died.

Sunil Kumar Singh, district president of the BJP confirmed Giri's death and expressed grief.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and several ministers too condoled the demise of the legislator.

Giri had attended several programmes on Monday and visited Gola Gokarnanath Temple to monitor its survey.

He started his career as a physical instructor at Gola inter college and joined active politics in 1995 when he was elected as Gola Nagarpalika chairman.

In 1996, he contested from Hyderabad assembly (now Gola) seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket and won. He represented the seat in the assembly as an SP MLA in 1996, 2002 and 2007.

In 2017, he switched sides and won as the BJP candidate from Gola. Giri retained the seat during the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

