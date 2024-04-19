Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced that the results of the high school and intermediate board examinations for the year 2024 will be declared on April 20 at 2:00 pm.

Secondary Education Council Secretary of UP board Dibyakant Shukla said through a press release that the results of the high school and intermediate examinations of the year 2024 will be declared on April 20 at 2:00 pm from the Secondary Education Council Headquarters in Prayagraj.

The release further stated that the results can be seen on the websites of the Secondary Education Council at upmsp.edu.in and the NIC website at upresults.nic.in. The information has also been given to the Chief Election Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh, by the Board.

The class 10 and 12 exams for the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate examinations began on February 22.

As per the UP board, more than 55 lakh candidates will participate in the state board examination this year.

Earlier, the state board implemented a comprehensive strategy to maintain the integrity of the examination process.

Admit cards, complete with QR codes, have been distributed to all candidates, ensuring secure identification. More than three lakh exam invigilators have been deployed, and a three-tier team, consisting of the center administrator, external center administrator, and static magistrate, has been established to open question paper packets at examination centers, aiming to prevent any malpractices. Any deviation from this protocol will result in disciplinary actions against all three individuals.

To combat cheating, the Special Task Force (STF), local intelligence department, and police have been mobilized. The monitoring extends to social media, with the creation of the Quick Response Team (QRT) to swiftly address any irregularities online.

A robust monitoring system comprising 1297 Sector Magistrates, 430 Zonal Magistrates, 75 State-level observers, and 416 mobile squads has been established to oversee the examination process. (ANI)

