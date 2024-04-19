New Delhi, Apr 19: As the first phase of Lok Sabha polls ended on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that he is getting excellent feedback and it is clear that people across India are voting for the BJP-led NDA in record numbers.

People Are Voting for NDA in Record Numbers

First phase, great response! Thank you to all those who have voted today. Getting EXCELLENT feedback from today’s voting. It’s clear that people across India are voting for NDA in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2024

"First phase, great response! Thank you to all those who have voted today. Getting EXCELLENT feedback from today's voting. It's clear that people across India are voting for NDA in record numbers," he said on X. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Polling: Nearly 60% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM, Says EC.

The Election Commission said an aggregate 60.03 per cent voter turnout was recorded in phase one of the Lok Sabha polls. Polling took place in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories in the first of the seven-phase elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)