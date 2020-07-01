Muzaffarnagar, Jul 1 (PTI) The body of an 18-year-old youth, who was missing since June 18, was found in the Ganga canal here, police said on Wednesday.

Gurmit alias Prince had gone missing from Uttrakhand's Laksar village last month, police said.

The body was found floating in the canal in Bhopa Police Station area of the district on Tuesday and has been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

