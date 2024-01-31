Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Devotees thronged Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya for a darshan of Ram Lalla on Wednesday, braving the early morning cold.

Many said that dense fog and extreme cold did not deter them from visiting the temple, as their devotion to Lord Ram was so intense.

Also Read | Mumbai: 28-Year-Old School Teacher Gets Five-Year Jail Term for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girls Students in Govandi.

"For me, it is a great thing to visit this temple. I consider it my fortune to have darshan here. The temple is a source of pride for all Indians. I feel very reenergized coming here," a woman devotee from Rajasthan told ANI.

"I felt I got a call from Lord Ram to have darshan here. We have been waiting so long for the Ram Temple to be built here. One must visit this temple at least once in their life," another devotee from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, said.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Rape and Murder of Six-Year-Old Girl in Barpeta District.

Visuals show devotees wearing the Urdhva Pundra "elevated mark" tilak making their way in queues for the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the state government is committed to ensuring the safety, convenience, and smooth experience for devotees visiting Ayodhya from all over the country to seek darshan and worship Shri Ram Lalla.

Upon his arrival in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister convened a meeting with senior officials from the state, zone, and district at the Control Room situated in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex.

He highlighted, "With the improvement in weather conditions and a reduction in cold, we anticipate a surge in tourists and Ram devotees in Ayodhya. We must take special care to facilitate easy darshan of Ram Lalla for all devotees."

The Chief Minister instructed officials to implement crowd control measures at all levels, emphasising efficient traffic and crowd management on major roads.

He further highlighted that in the upcoming days, chief ministers from various states and their cabinet members are scheduled to visit Ayodhya, directing officials to make special arrangements for their convenience and safety, the statement added.

Ensuring a hassle-free experience for all devotees, the Chief Minister directed officials to make arrangements for those staying in hotels, homestays, and tent cities in Ayodhya, the release said.

Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed officials to prioritise the maintenance of cleanliness in the city and emphasised the timely and quality completion of ongoing development projects in Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)