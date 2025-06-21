  • Festivals
    First Day of Summer 2025 Wishes: Share Greetings, Summer Solstice Quotes, Messages, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate New Beginnings
    India News | UP Cabinet Approves 'green Policy' to Drive Ecological Turnaround

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved a policy aimed at promoting sustainable and eco-friendly growth in urban local bodies by setting up parks and gardens and using eco-friendly materials.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 21, 2025 12:10 AM IST
    India News | UP Cabinet Approves 'green Policy' to Drive Ecological Turnaround

    Lucknow, Jun 20 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved a policy aimed at promoting sustainable and eco-friendly growth in urban local bodies by setting up parks and gardens and using eco-friendly materials.

    The Urban Green Policy was proposed by the Urban Development Department and will be conducted in three phases.

    Under the initiative, a 'Green City Monitoring System' will be developed to evaluate and award 'Green Star' ratings to cities based on their environmental efforts and green infrastructure.

    To reduce the impact of climate change in urban areas, the development of vertical gardens, rooftop gardens, and Miyawaki forests will be promoted.

    It will be implemented through a three-level approach, beginning with the city, then neighbourhood, and finally at the building level, the statement read.

    At the city level, dense mini-forests will be created using the Miyawaki method, making green spaces grow quickly. At the building level, new constructions will be required to meet green building standards, focusing on eco-friendly materials, energy-saving technologies, and green roofs.

    In the first phase, 2025-2027, the policy focus will be on smart cities and major metro areas.

    In the second phase, 2027-2030, it will include cities with a population of over one lakh, while the third phase, after 2030, will cover all municipalities and nagar panchayats.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

