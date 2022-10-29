Ballia, Oct 29 (PTI) Police here registered a case against a son of a Samajwadi Party MLA for criminal intimidation after a heated argument between the legislator and the area SHO over the parking of a car.

MLA Sangrma Singh Yadav alleged that policemen misbehaved with his son and abused him. The incident had taken place on Thursday, an official said.

Kotwali police station SHO Praveen Kumar Singh on Saturday said a case has been registered against Rohit Yadav, the MLA's son.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media.

According to police, on Thursday evening, Sangram Singh Yadav's son had parked his luxury vehicle adjacent to a police picket in front of the railway station.

When SHO Praveen Kumar Singh asked him to remove the vehicle, there was a heated argument.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said the matter is being probed.

Police have registered the case under IPC Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) 506 (criminal intimidation).

