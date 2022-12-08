Lucknow, Dec 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday congratulated the winners in the bypolls to Khatauli and Rampur Assembly segments and the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav on Thursday won the Mainpuri parliamentary bypoll, defeating her nearest rival and BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya by 2,88,461 votes.

Also Read | Wild Life Amendment Bill 2021 Passed in Parliament for Protection of Animals, Birds and Plants.

The BJP on the other hand won Azam Khan's stronghold Rampur Sadar assembly seat for the first time while the Khatauli bypoll was won by the Samajwadi Party's ally Rashtriya Lok Dal.

"Heartiest congratulation to winning candidates of Mainpuri, Rampur and Khatauli by-polls in Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read | Lay Offs Are Deemed Illegal if Not Carried As per Industrial Disputes Act, Says Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

"BJP has won the Rampur seat for the first time. For this, congratulations to all workers of Rampur, including Akash Saxena, and thanks to the almighty public (for support)," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)