Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the Kanpur drowning incident.

CM Yogi gave instructions to provide immediate relief amount of 4-4 lakhs to the relatives of the deceased, said an official release.

The Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.

Four students died due to drowning in a lake in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Saturday. (ANI)

