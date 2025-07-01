Lucknow, Jul 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, wishing him a long and healthy life.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Adityanath said, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji!"

Also Read | Sigachi Chemical Factory Blast Update: Death Toll in Explosion at Chemical Factory in Telangana’s Sangareddy Rises to 34, CM Revanth Reddy To Visit Accident Site Today.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also wished Yadav in a post on X, saying, "Heartiest birthday greetings and best wishes to SP president, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and MP Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji on his birthday!"

In the same post, Maurya prayed for the SP leader's good health and long life, adding, "May you be blessed with good health and longevity by the grace of Lord Shri Ram, Lord Shri Krishna, and Mahadev."

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 1, 2025: Reliance Infrastructure, Bank of India, and HCLTech Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Akhilesh Yadav, who currently represents Kannauj in the Lok Sabha, turned 52 on Tuesday.

Born on July 1, 1973, in Saifai village of Etawah district, he is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder of the Samajwadi Party, former defence minister, and ex-chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)