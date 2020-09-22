Lucknow, Sep 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary (Personnel) to obtain accurate details of vacant posts from every department.

Chairing a review meeting of heads and officials of various recruitment boards at his official residence here, Adityanath said the recruitment process should be held in a timely manner and should be transparent and fair, a statement issued by the UP government said.

Also Read | Smaaash, Promoted by Sachin Tendulkar, Closes Its Gaming Centres Amid Financial Crisis Due to Lockdown.

Instructions were also issued for adherence to the COVID-19 protocol and social distancing during the exercise.

Since 2017, as many as 1,37,253 people have been recruited to various posts in the police department, the statement said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Six Held With 18 Country-Made Pistols in Pune.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)