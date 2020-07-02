New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Hitting out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said mismanagement of the COVID crisis is being regularly reported from the state, but Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has turned a blind eye to ground realities while indulging in false propaganda.

The Congress general secretary in-charge of UP East has repeatedly accused the Adityanath government of indulging in propaganda instead of dealing with the pandemic.

"Just a few days ago, due to the lack of ambulance facility in Sambhal, a family had to take a dead body on a cart. A similar inhuman incident has now taken place in Hapur. According to the media reports, a family had to take the body of a deceased on an e-rickshaw," Priyanka Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

"During the coronavirus era, there have been several news reports about mismanagement in the health sector in UP, but the UP CM by calling coronavirus the weakest virus of the century and through false propaganda has turned a blind eye to ground realities," she said.

According to media reports, on Wednesday itself, two cases of negligence were reported from Lucknow, in which one person died, Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Journalists are saying that in order to show less number of cases, patients are not being admitted in NOIDA and in Meerut poor PPE kits and shields were given to healthcare workers," she said.

