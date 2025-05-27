Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attended the mass wedding ceremony organised under the CM Mass Marriage Scheme in Gorakhpur. CM Yogi distributed gifts to 1200 newly-wedded couples who were beneficiaries of the scheme.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that he cannot attend individual weddings, but for this mass wedding ceremony, he left all the work in Lucknow and came to bless the brides.

He added that in these marriages, there is no dowry and no child marriage, also there are no restrictions on caste, region or religion. Promoting the CM Mass Marriage Scheme, CM Yogi said, "As per their rituals, wherever ten or more couples will register their marriages, the administration is ready to support the mass wedding ceremonies."

He said, "Before 2017, only Rs 20,000 were offered as support for marriages of SC/ST women. The amount was always delayed and sometimes not even received by the beneficiaries. But today, the bride gets Rs 60,000 in the bank along with clothes and jewellery for the couple."

Addressing the gathering, he added, "We started the scheme in 2017, at that time we decided Rs 35,000 as the amount, which was later raised to Rs 51,000. Today, this amount has been raised to Rs 1 lakh since April. A good government does development, welfare of the poor, paves the way to the public's prosperity and improves security. We have witnessed change under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Government schemes have uplifted 25 crores nationwide from poverty, while 6 crore people have been uplifted in Uttar Pradesh."

Talking about various government schemes for the poor, CM Yogi said, "If someone's house is broken, goons would not let them make a house in the same place again. Now, under the PM Swamitva Yojana, the government has ensured that people get the right to their houses. In UP, we have provided 1.06 crore people with the benefits of the scheme."

He concluded by calling the CM Mass Marriage Scheme a symbol of a progressive thought. He congratulated the newlywed couples and urged the public to stand against social backwardness. (ANI)

