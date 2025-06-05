India News | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Birthday in Ayodhya, Attends 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated his 53rd birthday in Ayodhya. The Chief Minister visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and witnessed the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals.

Agency News ANI| Jun 05, 2025 03:06 PM IST
India News | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Birthday in Ayodhya, Attends 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated his 53rd birthday in Ayodhya. The Chief Minister visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and witnessed the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals.

CM Yogi attended the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on the first floor of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. In this ceremony, the idols of Lord Ram, seated on the throne with Maa Janaki, with Bharat, Laxman and Shatrughan standing beside them, along with the idol of Lord Bajrangbali, were consecrated as per Vedic rituals. Yogi Adityanath offered prayers and 'aarti' at the temple.

CM Yogi also attended the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremonies in the other temples around the Ram Darbar. He also visited the famous Hanuman Garhi temple and offered prayers.

On the last day of the three-day ceremony, the worship of the invoked deities began at 6:30 AM and lasted for two hours. After this, the hawan began at 9 AM and lasted for an hour. During this, the President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, General Secretary Champat Rai, Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj and other dignitaries were present at the temple.

Meanwhile, celebrating the Chief Minister's birthday in Gorakhpur, traders performed milk coronation with Panchamrit on the picture of CM Yogi Adityanath. Along with this, they performed a hawan with Vedic mantras and prayed for his long life.

District in-charge Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh Radha Kant Verma said that on the occasion of his birthday, the Chief Minister's picture was bathed with Panchamrit. He added that CM Yogi is popular in the state as well as the entire country, and now they want to see him as the Prime Minister of the country.

CM Yogi is set to attend Saryu Jayanti Janmotsav in Ayodhya today, said Mahant Rajkumar Das Maharaj, head of Shriramvallabhkunj. The Anjaneya Sewa Trust will organise the event. The event will be held from June 5 to 11, and the week-long celebration will feature devotional events, rituals, and spiritual discourses. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Bengaluru Stampede: RCB’s IPL Victory Celebration Turns Tragic As 11 Die in Crowd Crush at Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru Stampede: RCB’s IPL Victory Celebration Turns Tragic As 11 Die in Crowd Crush at Chinnaswamy Stadium
