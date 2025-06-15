Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences on the loss of life due to lightning in Prayagraj district on Sunday.

The Chief Minister conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

He directed officials to immediately provide the permissible relief amount to the families of the deceased.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has given instructions to immediately distribute the permissible relief amount to the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister has also given instructions to provide proper treatment to the people injured in this disaster.

In a separate incident, CM Yogi took cognisance of the tragic accident that occurred inthe Saharanpur district during bathing in a canal and expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister had directed officials to promptly reach the accident site and expedite relief and rescue operations. He also instructed that the injured be immediately admitted to the hospital and provided with appropriate medical care.

CM Yogi had further wished for the swift recovery of those injured.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed condolences over the death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and others in the plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Posting on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, "The death of former Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Vijay Rupani ji and other passengers and crew members in the plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely sad and heartbreaking. Humble tribute to him!"

He added, "I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed souls and give strength to their bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow. Om peace."

On Thursday, the Air India flight AI171 was en route to London from Ahmedabad when it crashed shortly after takeoff from the airport, ramming into a doctors' hostel of BJ Medical College in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

There were 242 people on board the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Of the passengers, 241 died in the crash. The lone survivor, identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. (ANI)

