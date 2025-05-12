Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to Gorakhpur resident Sandeep Kumar Srivastava, whose house was severely damaged in a recent fire.

The assistance was provided from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund to support his recovery from the loss.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Pak Navy Confirms No Indian Female Pilot in Its Custody, Says 'This Is All Social Media Chatter'.

Earlier on Monday, Adityanath held a Janta Darshan at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur. The Chief Minister heard the grievances and demands of the people who had gathered to meet him.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister lauded the establishment of the BrahMos Missile Integration Unit in Lucknow, calling it a landmark step for India's defense capability, adding that weapons made in Lucknow "will shake the enemy."

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Muslim Religious Leader Maulana Chaudhary Ibrahim Hussain Hails Indian Armed Forces’ Precision Strike, Slams Pakistan for 'Spreading Poison' in Name of Islam (Watch Video).

The facility, set up under the Defence Industrial Corridor initiative, will manufacture BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, boosting India's defense capabilities and reducing dependence on imports.

Addressing a public gathering in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi said," The biggest terror state is Pakistan. Brahmos is a missile that targeted a Pakistani aircraft recently and it will now be manufactured in Lucknow. Weapons will be made that will shake the enemy."

Adityanath's comments came amid Operation Sindoor, India's military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The BrahMos facility aligns with the Make-in-India initiative, promoting self-reliance in defense production and positioning Lucknow as a defense manufacturing hub.

The Chief Minister also urged citizens to remain alert against "anti-national" elements and boycott anyone who speaks against India's interests."We are secure when our country is secure, and that happens when we all keep the nation first. Public should be aware of anyone who makes any statement that is anti-national and boycott them," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)