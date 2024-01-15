Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all residents on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and said that comprehensive arrangements have been made for devotees' safety and comfort across Uttar Pradesh as part of the government's commitment to respect people's faith.

After offering the 'sacred' khichdi at the Gorakhnath Temple as part of the tradition on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the Chief Minister, in a media interaction, said that the government's effort is to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the devotees anywhere.

"Adequate arrangements have been made throughout the state for the safety and comfort of devotees. In Gorakhnath Temple, arrangements have been made for the convenience of lakhs of devotees who throng the temple to offer khichdi", he remarked.

He further mentioned that a large number of devotees have been visiting the Gorakhnath Temple since Sunday to offer khichdi adding that the number of devotees in the temple as on Monday, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, running into lakhs. Extensive arrangements have been made by both the administration and the temple management, he pointed out.

CM Yogi stated that on the sacred occasion, people are strengthening their faith in India's Sanatan tradition by taking bath in Sangam banks, rivers and lakes.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to fellow Indians on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Monday.

Extending wishes, Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X wrote, "Sending heartfelt wishes for Makar Sankranti, the auspicious festival linked with the sacred practices of contemplation and benevolence. On this festival that celebrates nature, I hope that the Uttarayan Sun God brings joy, prosperity, success, and good health to all my fellow countrymen."

BJP President JP Nadda also conveyed his best wishes to the Indian populace on this auspicious occasion.

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti', the great festival of worship of Lord Sun. I wish that this great festival brings happiness, good fortune and prosperity in the lives of all of you. May this auspicious occasion of starting auspicious works infuse new inspiration and energy into everyone's life," Nadda said in a post on X. (ANI)

