Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated an exhibition at the BJP office in Lucknow as Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 11 years in office. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present.

Highlighting the Modi government's achievements in the last 11 years, UP CM Yogi asserted that good governance and welfare of the poor will be remembered as a golden era that built a developed India and a self-reliant nation.

"Welcome to today's event commemorating Prime Minister Modi's 11-year tenure in service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor," CM Yogi said, addressing the event.

"Modi ji's 11-year term in service, good governance, and poor welfare will be remembered as a golden era that built a developed India and a self-reliant nation," he added.

He asserted that over these eleven years, PM Modi strengthened India's growth on the global stage, giving the country an international identity and making it a symbol of trust.

Further taking a dig at the Opposition Congress over unstable administrations, he said, "Due to Congress-led governments and other unstable administrations in the sixty-five years following independence, the common citizen's trust was broken, and India's global image was tarnished. But over the past 11 years, under PM Modi's leadership, a corruption-free, appeasement-free, unified India has been realised."

He emphasised that during this period, India has forged a new identity in social welfare, good governance, economy, and security.

"Government transparency and accountability towards the public have become distinguishing hallmarks. A new harmony between development and heritage has been created," the Uttar Pradesh CM added.

Stressing PM Modi's idea of "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas", UP CM said that the Mantra have become the face of the government.

"Now, benefits are delivered not by who someone is, but impartially--and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (together with all, development for all) has become the new face of governance," he added.

He pointed out the steps taken by the NDA government's action against terrorism, highlighting the recent actions during Operation Sindoor.

"Now, we have changed our nature concerning our response to terrorism, which was before 2014 - that India favours peace. PM Modi, by giving a new normal, has changed the entire concept - we will live in peace with friends, but if someone imposes war on us, induces terrorism in our country and is a threat to our security, the response will be surgical strike, air strike and Operation Sindoor - we have shown it with made-in-India and the world has realised India's strength - just a few days back," he added.

He also mentioned the abrogation of Article 370: "Article 370, which was imposed since 1952, was repealed by our government. And India's integrity was reinforced--from Kashmir to Kanyakumari."

Referring to the works done in the agriculture sector, he said that the double-engine government has benefited the farmers and the agri-industry.

"Before 2017, sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh were shutting down. Between 1996 and 2017, there were due payments after 22 years, but in just the last 7 years, an additional Rs 71,000 crore has been paid. This is the guarantee of a 'double-engine' government," he said.

He also pointed out schemes launched by the government intended to empower women, such as the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign, 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures, the abolition of Triple talaq, granting freedom to women, and the "Lakhpati Didi" scheme for women entrepreneurs. (ANI)

