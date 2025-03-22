Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday participated in the Investors Meet organised for the upcoming Mega Textile and Apparel Park.

This project will be developed on 1,000 acres along the Lucknow-Hardoi border under the PM Mitra Yojana. The initiative aims to boost industrial growth in the textile sector while reinforcing UP's position as a key investment hub.

Addressing the gathering at the event, CM Yogi emphasised the state's commitment to investor-friendly policies.

"Incentives have been distributed to hundreds of investors who have already commenced production. Our online system ensures that all incentives are provided within the policy framework," he said.

He further noted that UP is the first state in India to implement social incentives for investors systematically. Under the 2022 textile policy, investors in the sector have already received their incentives, reinforcing the state's pledge to deliver on its promises.

CM Yogi also highlighted the historical significance of UP's textile industry, drawing attention to Varanasi and Ayodhya as centres of ancient trade and craftsmanship.

"Kashi and Ayodhya are among the world's oldest cities, and their legacy in textiles dates back thousands of years. Bhagoli and Mirzapur continue to be renowned for their silk, and the Banarasi saree remains a global favourite," he said.

He further mentioned that Ambedkar Nagar in Ayodhya is known for its flourishing handloom and textile industry.

The establishment of the Mega Textile Park is expected to generate employment and enhance UP's position as a leading textile manufacturing state in India.

The PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme aims to establish an integrated, large-scale, and modern textile industrial infrastructure, creating a complete textile value chain from fibre to finished product and boosting India's global textile competitiveness.

Earlier on Friday, CM Yogi inaugurated a new soft drink bottling plant in the Ayodhya district.

In his address, CM Yogi also praised the "double engine" government, referring to the strong partnership between the central and state governments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government has made Ayodhya the country's first solar city and equipped the plant with solar panels of 15 megawatts that will help reduce carbon emissions and combat global warming," CM Yogi said.

"The new soft drink bottling plant is expected to provide a boost to local employment, benefiting both the local workforce and its operations will not only fulfil the demand for soft drinks in Uttar Pradesh but also the neighbouring states of Bihar and Uttarakhand," he added.

Prior to this, addressing the Mukhyamantri Yuva Uddyaami Vikas Abhiyaan (MYUVA) event, CM Yogi said that law and order in UP has transformed significantly under the BJP rule as the state, which once used to witness "riots", has now become a hub of festive celebrations, attracting devotees not just from the country but also from the whole world.

The Chief Minister highlighted that these festive celebrations in cities like Kashi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, and Chitrakoot have not only promoted cultural heritage but also generated employment opportunities for many people.

CM Yogi pointed out that Uttar Pradesh has achieved the pace of development in the last 10 years.

In a veiled attack on the opposition, CM Yogi stated that all the barriers that were hindering the development of Uttar Pradesh have been removed and now the youth of the state are getting employment. (ANI)

