Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of transportation services through Jan Seva Kendras in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Adityanath also inaugurated the upgradation of Jupiter Auditorium at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan and laid the foundation stone for the renovation works of Mercury Auditorium in Lucknow.

After inaugurating transportation services in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said, "...For the projects that have been inaugurated here, I congratulate and extend best wishes to the Transport Dept. Transport Department is the biggest medium for the public transport of the state, of the country too..."

After the event, the Chief Minister flagged-off transportation services in Lucknow.

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a significant benefit for the teachers, stating that all teachers in the state would now be able to avail cashless medical treatment, according to a release.

This facility would cover teachers in primary, upper-primary, secondary, and aided schools and colleges, as well as Shiksha Mitras, instructors, and cooks.

The CM remarked on the development as "historic", stating that around nine lakh teacher families will directly benefit. Teachers and their families will no longer face financial difficulties in the event of illness or emergency.

The CM described it as "a symbol of the government's gratitude for teachers' contributions.

"During the Teachers' Day event at Lok Bhavan Auditorium, the CM honoured teachers, distributed tablets, and inaugurated smart classrooms.

In his address, the CM said, "The teachers across the state must continue to perform their best for the education of the children while we assure them of full government support."

He announced that all teachers, including Shiksha Mitras, instructors, and cooks, will now be eligible for cashless medical treatment. This facility will cover approximately nine lakh teachers, or nine lakh families. The Department of Basic, Secondary, and Higher Education will complete all formalities promptly and provide this facility within the set timeline.

The CM also announced the formation of a high-level committee to consider increasing allowances for Shiksha Mitras and instructors. After receiving the committee's report, the government will make a positive decision.

He said this step was necessary as educators contributed significantly to the mission, and a report would soon guide improvements.

He emphasised that teachers are not only knowledge providers but also builders of the nation's foundation. Their respect and welfare remain the government's priority.

CM Yogi said initiatives like Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar have significantly improved the condition of schools in the state. (ANI)

