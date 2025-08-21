Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Shree Cement's plant in Etah district on Thursday.

While speaking at the inauguration event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the state's transformation under the BJP's governance, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and a strong push for development.

Also Read | Is Government Collecting Toll Tax on 2-Wheelers on National Highways & Expressways? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim in Viral Video, Reiterates Motorcycle Exemption on NHAI-Operated Roads.

"When the government's intentions are clear and there is zero tolerance for crime and criminals in the state, coupled with an eagerness to drive development, remarkable changes happen. Remember, 8-9 years ago in Etah, criminals held sway. The mafia seized the lands of the poor, enjoyed protection from political parties, and left the poor unheard. Now, look at Etah, it is recognised for its strong handling of criminals and zero tolerance for them. Today, through the government's efforts, a thermal power plant has been established in Jawaharpur nearby, creating a better and more conducive environment. Alongside it, Shree Cement has also set up a plant. Both the government-established thermal power plant and Shree Cement's plant share a common goal: they generate employment," said CM Yogi Adityanath.

Taking a dig at previous regimes, the Chief Minister criticised the Congress and Samajwadi Party for fostering criminal activities and neglecting development. "Under the Congress and Samajwadi Party regimes, criminal activities surged, women faced increasing threats to their safety, and traders received no meaningful benefits. Historically, the Mughals looted India, followed by the British, and later, the Congress and Samajwadi Party regimes caused further devastation. In the 1960s, India was the world's 6th largest economy, but by 2014, it had slipped to 11th. Since 2014, under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, through dedicated efforts and strategic policies, India has risen to become the 4th largest economy globally"

Also Read | Vice President Elections 2025: INDIA Bloc Nominee Sudershan Reddy Files Nomination in Presence of Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi, Top INDIA Bloc Leaders in Attendance (Watch).

Speaking about state development, CM stated that, "Similarly, Uttar Pradesh, under eight years of the BJP's double-engine government, has transformed remarkably. Before 2017, UP ranked 7th among Indian states; today, it proudly stands as the 2nd-ranked state."

The event marked a significant step in Uttar Pradesh's industrial growth, with the Shree Cement plant expected to boost employment and contribute to the state's economic development. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)