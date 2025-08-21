Is Government Collecting Toll Tax on 2-Wheelers on National Highways & Expressways? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim in Viral Video, Reiterates Motorcycle Exemption on NHAI-Operated Roads

PIB said no user fee is charged from two-wheeler vehicles at toll plazas on national highways and expressways (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

Mumbai, August 21: Is the Narendra Modi-led Central government collecting toll tax from two-wheeler vehicles on National Highways and Expressways? A video that has gone viral on social media claims that toll tax is being collected from two-wheeler vehicles at toll plazas located on national highways and expressways across the country. The video shows people using two-wheelers paying toll tax on what appears to be a national highway.

An X user shared the video and made the alleged claim: "A few days ago, Gadkari ji had said that there would be no toll tax on motorcycles. So where is this being collected?". While the video does appear to be true, scroll below to find out the truth. A fact check by PIB revealed the truth behind the alleged claim about toll tax being collected from two-wheelers on national highways and expressways.

PIB Reveals Truth About Toll Tax Collected From Two-Wheeler Vehicles on National Highways and Expressways

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल पोस्ट में यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों और राष्ट्रीय एक्सप्रेसवे पर स्थित टोल प्लाज़ा पर दोपहिया वाहनों से टोल टैक्स लिया जा रहा है।#PIBFactCheck 📢 भारतीय राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण (NHAI) द्वारा संचालित देशभर के राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों और… pic.twitter.com/jiAHzcAlxb — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 21, 2025

PIB said that two-wheeler vehicles are not charged a user fee at toll plazas located on national highways and expressways across the country, which are operated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Revealing the truth about the video shared by the X user, PIB said that the viral clip pertains to the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, which does not fall under NHAI's jurisdiction.

PIB further said that the Yamuna Expressway in UP is a state expressway controlled by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), which determines toll rates. "Stay vigilant! Do not believe in misleading information and refrain from spreading it," PIB's post read. Hence, the claim that toll tax is collected from two-wheeler vehicles at toll plazas on national highways and expressways nationwide is false.

The Yamuna Expressway seen in the viral video falls under the jurisdiction of YEIDA, not NHAI. YEIDA determines the toll rates for the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

Claim : Toll tax is being collected from two-wheeler vehicles at toll plazas on national highways and expressways. Conclusion : PIB said that no user fee is charged from two-wheeler vehicles at toll plazas on national highways and expressways operated by NHAI. Full of Trash Clean

