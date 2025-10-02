Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took cognisance of the Balrampur road accident.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families, Chief Minister Yogi prayed to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss.

Chief Minister Yogi directed the district administration officials to immediately transport the injured to the hospital and ensure their proper treatment, and also prayed for their speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the road accident that occurred in Titawi, Muzaffarnagar district, and expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

According to the press release, the Chief Minister directed district administration officials to ensure that the injured receive immediate medical attention and proper treatment at the hospital. He has also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, an accident occurred in the Titawi police station area of Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, along the Panipat-Khatima highway. A family from Haryana's Faridpur village in Karnal was on their way to Haridwar for the immersion of a relative's ashes when their car crashed into the rear of a parked truck on the roadside. The impact was fatal as it claimed the lives of six family members on the spot, while one person suffered serious injuries.

The deceased have been identified as three women (Mohani, Anju, and Vimmi) and three men (Piyush, Rajendra, and Shiva). The injured individual, a young man named Hardik, was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the spot and took the bodies into custody for post-mortem examination. (ANI)

