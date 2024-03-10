Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 253 development projects of Municipal Corporation worth Rs 482 crore in Gorakhpur.

On the occasion, he emphasized at the crucial need to embrace technology for the advancement of both individuals and cities, making them 'smart' in today's era.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone of 112 National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1 Lakh Crore on March 11.

Chief Minister also inaugurated the Integrated Control and Command Centre, released the Gorakhpur News Letter, and flagged off 34 sanitation vehicles.

"By integrating technology, Gorakhpur has established an Integrated Control and Command Center within the Municipal Corporation, monitoring cleanliness, street lighting, water supply, traffic, and security measures. This initiative propels Gorakhpur towards the status of a 'smart city," Chief Minister said.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Professor Slits 8-Year-Old Daughter’s Throat Using Surgical Blade, Then Dies by Suicide in Hisar.

He further added, "We should try to make our country and our cities appear 'smart.' Rather than seeking inspiration from elsewhere, our cities should set the benchmark for the world to follow. There is a need to make cities 'smart' for ease of living."

He praised Gorakhpur for its exemplary efforts in becoming a 'safe city,' achieved through the installation of numerous cameras across the city with the cooperation of all sections of society.

"With this extensive surveillance network, any untoward incident can be promptly detected and addressed," he said.

Chief Minister noted the transformation of public behavior, citing how the presence of CCTV cameras has deterred people from littering on the streets.

He highlighted the government's commitment to constructing durable infrastructure by mentioning the development of two-lane and four-lane roads in Gorakhpur, built to last for 50 years.

Highlighting the transformation of the Goddhoiya drain, CM Yogi expressed that it is evolving into a picturesque location akin to Ramgarhtal, attracting people to capture its beauty through selfies.

He emphasized, "Goddhoiya drain will be developed in the form of a river and it will look like heaven on earth. The area around it will be made green by planting trees on both its sides."

Discussing the revitalization of Ramgarhtal, the Chief Minister highlighted its remarkable journey from a site plagued by filth and crime to a popular destination for selfies and photography.

"Even Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan has chosen to reside nearby," CM Yogi said.

Highlighting the comprehensive amenities available in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi stressed, "It is the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation to preserve and maintain it." He emphasized that active participation from public representatives and citizens in conservation efforts would ensure the city's cleanliness, beauty, and smartness, making it a magnet for visitors.

The Chief Minister also inspected several models of Solid Waste Management displayed by the Municipal Corporation at the venue and engaged with officials to gather information about them. He also interacted with and encouraged the morale of Safai Mitras, taking photographs with them. The Chief Minister also honored the workers and self-reliant women of self-help groups who have made outstanding contributions to cleanliness initiatives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)