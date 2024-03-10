Just hours after telling his wife they were off for a little scooter ride, a professor and his daughter were discovered dead inside his office at a university campus in Haryana on Sunday, March 10. He allegedly killed his eight-year-old daughter by slitting her throat with a medical blade. He later sliced his throat with the same blade, according to reports.

His wife discovered her husband Sandeep Goyal's and his daughter's dead body inside the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) office in Hisar. Haryana Shocker: Father Kills Minor Daughter, Son; Later Dies by Suicide in Bahadurgarh.

The police said that his coworkers had suggested that he was depressed. "We will talk to the concerned doctor to find out about his actual health status", Rajesh Mohan, the assistant superintendent of police in Hisar, was cited as saying by the NDTV. He added that a forensics team is present as well.

Goyal, 35, left his house at 4 pm with his daughter, claiming to be taking her for a ride on his scooter. His wife went to the university to search for them after they hadn't returned for several hours. The gate was shut from the inside when she saw his scooter parked outside the Department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology. Haryana: 22-Year Old Daughter Shot Dead by Father for Attending a Wedding Without His Permission.

She promptly notified the security staff. She was horrified to see her kid and husband in a pool of blood as the gate opened. According to initial reports, Sandeep Goyal has been an assistant professor at LUVAS University since 2016.

