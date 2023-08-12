Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that state's law and order situation has become an example in the country in the past six years and that every investor was willing to invest here.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the remarks while addressing a gathering after taking part in the groundbreaking ceremony and laying the foundation stone of the ethanol and ENA plant of M/s Keyaan Distilleries Private Limited to be set up at the cost of Rs 1200 crore, in GIDA Sector 26.

Also Read | Ghazipur MMS: Two BHMS Students Suspended for Making Objectionable Videos of Roommates, Sharing Them on Social Media.

He also stressed that investment proposals worth Rs 36 lakh crore have come to Uttar Pradesh through the Global Investors Summit, which was held early this year.

The Chief Minister said, "Due to the weak law and order situation, people were afraid to start industries and businesses in UP six years ago and people of UP faced an identity crisis during the SP-BSP governments."

Also Read | Independence Day 2023 Speech: Fifty Nurses Invited to Listen to PM Narendra Modi’s Address to the Nation From Ramparts of Red Fort on August 15.

He mentioned that the youth no longer faces an identity crisis now and they proudly identify themselves as being from Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi said that with the start of the new ethanol plant, Sahjanwa will be developed as a new centre of green energy, adding that the establishment of a grain-based ethanol plant will not only significantly increase the income of the farmers, but also enhance self-sufficiency in the fields of energy and petroleum. Moreover, the money that used to go abroad for petroleum products will now go to the farmers, he pointed out.

CM Yogi said that 10 years ago, the SP government wanted to set up a slaughterhouse in the Bhiti Rawot area of Sahajanwa where an ethanol plant is going to be set up. He continued, "However, due to opposition and protests, they could not carry out their plan. Had the slaughterhouse been established here, no other industry would have come to the area."

CM Yogi said that dairy industry is being constructed by CP Milk in GIDA, pipe manufacturing industry by Tatva Plastics, bottling plant by Varun Beverage and warehouse by Central Warehousing Corporation. Meanwhile, Ankur Udyog's steel plant has already been started.

The Chief Minister said that confluence of investment, employment and development works is being seen in Sahjanwa and GIDA. He added: "In Bhiti Rawot alone, the process of industrial development has progressed on 207 acres. Garment Park is also being constructed on 25 acres. There is significant demand for garment products worldwide, and if women are trained and integrated into this sector, they can earn an additional income of Rs 10,000 to 15,000 per month while managing household responsibilities."

The Chief Minister further informed that 101 plots are being developed for Garment Park and a flatted factory complex is also being built for the garment sector. Moreover, the development of a plastic park with 92 units is also underway.

The Chief Minister informed that the construction of a polytechnic in Bhiti Rawot will also be completed soon. He directed administrative officials to introduce trades in the polytechnic that are relevant to the industries in GIDA. He emphasized the establishment of skill development centers in Gida. He suggested the CM Internship Scheme to connect youth with industries, with the government providing half of the training stipend and the industry providing the other half.

Taking a dig at Congress and Samajwadi Party, Yogi said that whenever the two parties come together, they create chaos. "They wasted the public's money by establishing a sugar mill in Dhuriyapar, where even a single stalk of sugarcane does not grow. The mill didn't even run for a day and turned into scrap", he remarked.

CM Yogi Adityanath mentioned that the double-engine government is planning to establish a new industrial town in Dhuriyapar spanning 8,385 acres which will initiate employment opportunities for the youth of Dakshinanchal who used to travel to countries like Bangkok, Singapore, Laos, etc., in search of work.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the image of the country has transformed in the past nine years. He said that the country has become the fifth-largest economy in the world today. He also mentioned that the country has got the opportunity to lead the G-20, a group of most powerful countries of the world during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Also present on the occasion were State Water Power Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Sahajanwa MLA Pradeep Shukla, MD of Keyaan Distilleries Private Limited Vinay Kumar Singh, MLA Vipin Singh, MLC Dr. Dharmendra Singh, former MLA Devnarayan alias GM Singh, Ashwini Tripathi, Yudhishthir Singh, Anil Singh, State Bank of India General Manager Anand Vikram Singh, Deputy General Manager Sanjeev Kumar etc. were mainly present on this occasion.

The 31-acre unit of Keyaan Distilleries will have a plant with a production capacity of 300 kiloliters per day of ethanol and 200 kiloliters per day of ENA. Once operational, this unit will provide direct employment to a thousand individuals and indirect employment to another thousand. The industry will be grain-based, meaning it will utilize rice, corn, and other grains for production. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)