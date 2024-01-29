Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday conducted 'Janata Darshan' session for the second consecutive day at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan Auditorium of Gorakhnath temple complex in Gorakhpur.

CM Yogi listened to the concerns of around 200 individuals, an official release from the government said.

According to the release, CM Yogi directed officials to take necessary action to resolve the issues raised by people. He also assured people about addressing their issues.

Addressing complaints about land grabbing by unscrupulous elements, CM Yogi directed administration and police officials to identify and take stringent legal measures against those unlawfully encroaching on land and exploiting the less privileged.

CM Yogi further extended assurance of comprehensive support for medical treatments, emphasizing a streamlined process for treatment-related estimates to be submitted promptly. He urged officials to handle matters related to revenue and police with utmost transparency and impartiality.

He also met children who came to the programme with their parents and distributed chocolates among them.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi performed 'Rudrabhishek' at Gorakhnath temple and prayed for the well-being of the people and the world. During the 'Rudrabhishek', he presented offerings such as 'vilva patra' and lotus flowers to Lord Shiva. (ANI)

