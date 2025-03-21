Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday offered prayers at Pateshwari Devi temple in Balrampur.

CM Yogi also fed cows at Gaushala in Maa Pateshwari Devi temple, Balrampur.

Also Read | On Which Channel IPL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Indian Premier League Season 18 T20 Cricket Matches in India?.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also held a meeting with district officials to review preparations for the upcoming Navratri celebrations at the Pateshwari Devi Temple in Balrampur.

The meeting focused on ensuring smooth arrangements for the festival.

Also Read | 'Carbon Monoxide Inside': Man Suffering From 'Incurable' Health Issues Dies by Suicide After Inhaling Toxic Gas in Vasai, Pastes Warning Note on House Door.

Chaitra Navratri in 2025 will commence on March 30. Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various ways.

The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram's birthday. All nine days of Navratri are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti'.

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Earlier, CM Yogi inaugurated the New Tehsil Building built at Rs 845.19 lakh in Mihimpurwa, Bahraich district and slammed the previous government in the state, claiming 'inefficiency and corruption' and pledged to rectify the issues and ensure better governance for the people.

The UP CM also shed light on the valour of Maharaj Suheldev, who, through his courage, secured the region from foreign insurgents and hoisted India's victory flag, adding that his efforts were instrumental in safeguarding India for 150 years, with no foreign forces daring to invasion.

However, CM Adityanath also noted the long-standing neglect of Bahraich, particularly Mahipurva tehsil, where basic administrative infrastructure, like a tehsil office, has remained absent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)