Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Ahead of Dussehra celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against miscreants in the State, a statement by the UP government said.

According to the UP government, displeased by incidents in Kanpur, Varanasi, and Moradabad, CM Yogi has ordered the immediate filing of FIRs against miscreants and the investigation of their properties.

Every miscreant should be identified; no one should be spared through video footage and social media monitoring, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister has directed the police to conduct surprise inspections of slaughterhouses and ensure compliance with standards.

He has called for no traffic jams and tight security, and instructed the district administrations to prioritise visits and meetings by the Minister-in-Charge and other public representatives in the districts.

Core group meetings should be reported to the Chief Minister's Office, the statement said.

CM Yogi said that Dussehra symbolises the burning of evil and terror; this is the right time to take action against miscreants. Security is paramount during Durga Puja and Ravana Dahan ceremonies. He said that the idols should not exceed a safe height, and alternative arrangements for immersion are necessary.

Miscreants will not be spared; action will be taken that will prevent them from even thinking of creating anarchy again, the Chief Minister said.

Taking into consideration women's safety, CM Yogi said that accountability will be fixed from the police station to the PRV for molestation, chain snatching, and acid attacks.

He also asked the police to implement Mission Shakti 5.0 and stop impersonators from entering Garba and Dandiya.

As per the orders, reconnaissance will be done using drones, and the CM raised a strong objection to rumours of theft. He directed the arrest of rumour-mongers and increased the vigilance of watchmen.

To curb the attempts to incite caste conflict, the Chief Minister urges strict adherence to orders. (ANI)

