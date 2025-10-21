Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to police martyrs at the Lucknow Reserve Police Line on Police Commemoration Day, lauding the state police for their exemplary service in maintaining law and order and ensuring social harmony.

Speaking at the event, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Even in extremely challenging circumstances, the members of the state police force have considered their duty paramount and played a commendable role in controlling crime, maintaining law and order, and establishing social harmony. In the grand Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 event, the Uttar Pradesh Police, Central Security Forces, other security forces, and the administration have demonstrated unprecedented dedication and discipline, setting excellent standards for security and order. During this period, our government allocated Rs 3.5 crore for the convenience of police personnel deployed in the districts and units of the state, and Rs 8 crore for their welfare."

Highlighting the state's commitment to supporting police personnel and their families, the Chief Minister added, "Our government has provided financial grants to police personnel stationed in various districts and locations, along with separate assistance for the families of deceased police personnel. For the treatment of serious illnesses of police personnel, ₹6.64 crore has been provided as immediate advance under the Life Saving Fund to 170 personnel."

CM further stated, "Under the life insurance scheme, ₹11 crore has been disbursed to the dependents of 374 deceased police personnel. The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has awarded the prestigious Service Medal to 763 officers and police personnel for their exemplary service. Our policy is to improve law and order in the state and instill fear of the law in the minds of criminals. In the Uttar Pradesh Police Department, 60,244 newly recruited police personnel are being provided modern training."

The Chief Minister emphasized efforts to modernize the police force, saying, "An innovative effort is being made to prepare a new generation of police officers equipped with technology and service-oriented skills, ensuring a balance between the two. Police stations have also been made women-friendly. Ten independent economic crime units, 40 anti-human trafficking units, 75 cybercrime police stations, and 6 anti-narcotics task force units have been established. Approval has also been granted for the establishment of anti-corruption organization units. At the divisional level, 18 anti-corruption organization officers have been notified as police stations. Additionally, approval has been given for the establishment of cyber help desks at every police station in the state."

He also highlighted initiatives to strengthen women's safety and specialized units, stating, "Women's police stations have been established in Lucknow, Badaun, and Gorakhpur, and UPSSC (Uttar Pradesh Special Security Command) units have been set up in Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Saharanpur, and Ayodhya. Approval has been granted to include the State Special Investigation and Economic Offences Research Branch in Uttar Pradesh." (ANI)

