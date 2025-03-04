Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Refuting the Samajwadi Party's claims of boatmen being exploited during Mahakumbh Mela, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a success story of a boatman's family who earned Rs 30 crore in 45 days during the congregation in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Addressing the UP State Legislative Assembly, CM Yogi said, "A boatman's family, who owned 130 boats, earned a total of Rs 30 crore in just 45 days during the Mahakumbh. This means each boat earned Rs 23 lakh over the 45 days, which translates to about Rs 50,000-52,000 per day," said CM Yogi.

CM Yogi said that during his visit to Prayagraj on February 27, he took part in the religious rituals, offering prayers and expressing his appreciation for the efforts made by all those involved in the Mahakumbh. He further engaged in cleaning of River Ganga.

The Chief Minister said that the invaluable contributions of various workers during the Mahakumbh was also recognised.

"We felicitated the health and cleanliness workers who played a pivotal role in maintaining the event's smooth conduct. Additionally, I interacted with the boatmen, police personnel, and security staff, all of whom worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the Mahakumbh," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also presented the 2025-26 state budget, reflecting a commitment to farmers, youth, women, and the poor, marking the ninth general budget under his government.

In his address, CM Yogi highlighted the state's consistent focus on inclusive development and growth since 2017, while accusing the opposition of using vote bank politics to deceive the public.

"This government has always prioritised the welfare of the people, especially those who have been deprived. For us, the vote bank is not just a tool; it is a legacy," said CM Yogi, taking a clear shot at the opposition for focusing solely on vote bank politics.

The 2025-26 budget, according to CM Yogi, continues the theme of supporting the most vulnerable sections of society.

"In 2017-18, our first budget focused on farmers, and today, the farmers are content, with suicides coming to a halt. We dedicated the 2018-19 budget to infrastructure, the 2019-20 budget to empowering women, and the 2020-21 budget to the youth. The 2021-22 budget focused on self-reliance, the 2023-24 budget aimed for overall development, and the 2024-25 budget embraced the concept of Lokmangal and Ramrajya," he explained.

For the 2025-26 budget, the focus was again on farmers, youth, women, and the poor, with the theme prioritising the needs of the deprived sections of society.

CM Yogi pointed out the state's remarkable growth in revenue over the years, noting that in 2016-17, total revenue receipts were Rs 2.56 lakh crore, and by January of the current financial year, the revenue had exceeded Rs 4.10 lakh crore.

Capital expenditure was another key highlight, with the 2025-26 budget allocating Rs 2.25 lakh crore (approximately 20.5% of the total budget). This expenditure aims to fuel industrial growth, improve the supply chain, and attract private investment, thereby creating more employment opportunities in the state.

CM Yogi also showcased the state's improvement in per capita income, which had risen from Rs 52,671 in 2016-17 to Rs 93,514 in 2023-24, a testament to the economic progress achieved under his government. "Our focus remains on sustainable growth, ensuring prosperity reaches every corner of Uttar Pradesh," he stated.

Uttar Pradesh has been ranked as a "front-runner" in fiscal health by NITI Aayog, with a significant improvement in its financial indicators, according to a recent report. CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the state's impressive growth, noting a remarkable increase in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and improvements in fiscal management, including capital expenditure and tax receipts.

CM Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh has earned a spot as a "front-runner" in fiscal health, according to a recent report published by NITI Aayog.

"The state's consolidated 'Fiscal Health Index' has improved by 8.9 points between the years 2018-19 and 2022-23, reflecting strong fiscal management and growth under the current government," he said.

CM Yogi said that the NITI Ayog report highlights a significant improvement in the quality of expenditure, with capital expenditure as a percentage of total expenditure ranging from 14.8 per cent to 19.3 per cent from 2018 to 2023. During this period, the state's capital expenditure ratio was higher than the average of major states in the country.

H further said that a study by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding the 2024-25 budgets of states revealed Uttar Pradesh's strong fiscal position. The state's share in the total own tax receipts of all states has been consistently high, accounting for 9.9 per cent, 10.5 per cent, and 11.6 per cent in 2022-2023, 2023-2024, and 2024-2025, respectively, second only to Maharashtra.

CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized that despite these achievements, the state has not introduced any new taxes. "We have not increased any new tax," he said, highlighting the efficient fiscal management that has led to the state's financial progress without burdening the public.

The state's expenditure on interest as a percentage of revenue receipts has also significantly decreased, from 12.6 per cent in 2022-23 to 8.9 per cent in 2024-25, indicating improved financial discipline.

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh's own tax receipts as a percentage of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) have been consistently higher than the national average, rising from 7.6 per cent in 2022-23 to 10 per cent in 2024-25.

CM Yogi also reflected on the state's impressive economic growth. "Despite being the largest state in the country with the most resources, Uttar Pradesh's GSDP reached only Rs 12.75 lakh crore from 1950 to 2017," he said.

"However, after the public expressed faith in the policies of Prime Minister Modi in 2017, in just eight years, the state's GSDP is set to more than double, reaching Rs 27.51 lakh crore in 2024-25."

The Chief Minister credited the robust policies of the state government and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming Uttar Pradesh into one of the leading economic powerhouses in India. (ANI)

