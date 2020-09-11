Fatehpur (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) A constable killed herself by hanging in Lohta village here on Friday allegedly because her husband was killed by her family members who were against their marriage, police said.

Rinki Rajpur (27) was found hanging in a room of her relative's house where she was residing, ASP Rajesh Kumar said.

"A suicide note was recovered from the constable's room in which she mentioned that she was committing suicide due to her husband's murder," he said.

Rinki's husband was killed by her family members on August 27 as they had married against her family's wishes, police said, adding that her father, brother and maternal uncle were arrested in connection with the killing.

A probe is on in the matter, they said.

