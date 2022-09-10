Lucknow, Sep 9 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Friday acquitted three people accused of killing a man in 2016, giving them the benefit of doubt due to the lack of evidence against them.

According to police, Manjit Valmiki was found dead in 2016. His wife Vimlesh and two others -- Dara Singh and Satyapal Singh -- were arrested for the murder.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Uncle, In Illicit Relationship with 20-Year-Old Niece, Chops Off Her Head on Suspicion in Dahod.

Police also filed a charge sheet against the three accused after the completion of investigation.

Defence counsel Nazar Abbas said, "We countered the claims of the prosecution stating that it has not produced a single independent witness or any incriminating evidence against the accused in the trail."

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission News: Punjab Govt Nod to Implement Pay Panel Recommendations for University, College Teachers.

"After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused, giving them the benefit of doubt in the absence of sufficient evidence against them," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)