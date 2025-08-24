Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI): The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), Government of India, organised the Fifth State-Level Workshop on Foodgrain Procurement Reforms in Lucknow on Saturday, covering the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, a press release said.

The workshop was chaired by Ashutosh Agnihotri, IAS, CMD, FCI, in the presence of senior DFPD officials including C Shikha, IAS, Joint Secretary (Policy & FCI).

Also Read | Greater Noida Shocker: Woman Thrashed, Burnt to Death for Dowry, Husband Arrested; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The workshop brought together more than 160 officials from state and district-level procurement agencies. It focused on making foodgrain procurement more transparent, efficient, and digitally integrated, ahead of the upcoming paddy season.

The deliberations highlighted several key areas of reform, such as the digitalisation of procurement.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says India's Resilience and Economic Strength Are Now a Hope for the World.

Demonstrations were given on advanced software platforms such as PCSAP, CFPP, CFSP, Agri-Stack, and the SCAN Module, which will enable real-time tracking, reduce paperwork, and ensure accountability.

Emphasis was laid on timely and transparent payments, simplified registration procedures, and integration with digital platforms for direct benefit transfers to farmers.

The use of digital tools to improve warehousing, stock monitoring, and supply chain efficiency was underlined to reduce leakages and wastage.

Capacity building: By involving procurement officers from both state and district levels, the workshop acted as a training platform, preparing the workforce for smooth operations during the paddy season.

This workshop is one in a nationwide series being held across 18 major procuring states. Earlier editions took place in Chennai, Raipur, and Chandigarh. The initiative aims to standardise procurement systems and align state-level operations with national food security goals.

Foodgrain procurement is a crucial pillar of the Public Distribution System (PDS), ensuring an affordable food supply to millions of households. With Uttar Pradesh among the top contributors of wheat and paddy to the central pool, reforms here are vital for the success of the national procurement drive.

The Lucknow workshop thus marked an important step in preparing the states for the upcoming procurement season, with reforms designed to benefit farmers directly and strengthen India's food security system. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)