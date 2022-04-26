Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday met Ram temple trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das at a private hospital here and enquired about his health.

Das (83), president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has chronic kidney disease and was brought to the Medanta hospital in Lucknow from Ayodhya on April 24 due to urinary tract infection and weakness.

Also Read | Elon Musk Has To Manufacture Here To Sell Tesla Cars in India, Says Nitin Gadkari.

On Tuesday morning, both Maurya and Pathak visited the hospital separately and spoke to Das to enquire about his health.

Doctors at Medanta had on Monday said the condition of Das was stable and satisfactory.

Also Read | Instagram Introduces Enhanced Tags on Reels for Creators.

"He was admitted here due to urinary infection and general weakness. He is currently under the close supervision of the Critical Care and Urology team. His health is stable and satisfactory," medical director of Medanta Dr Rakesh Kapoor had said.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is in-charge of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)