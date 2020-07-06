Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): The Excise Department in Uttar Pradesh has seized 12,317 litre of illegal liquor and registered 431 cases and arrested 21 people in this regard in the past four days.

The department said that 48,875 kilogram of 'lahan' prepared to make liquor was also destroyed during the seizure.

Also Read | Haryana Cabinet Approves Draft of Ordinance Mandating 75% Quota For Locals in Private Jobs: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

As per the department, 21 people were arrested in connection with these cases.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Gujarat Rains: Newly-Built Bridge Collapses in Bamnasa Village of Junagadh Following Heavy Rainfall; See Pics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)