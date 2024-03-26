Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): A fire broke out at a horticulture dumping yard near Noida city centre on Monday late night.

As soon as the information was received, the fire tender reached the spot.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Announces Four More LS Candidates From Rajasthan, Prahlad Gunjal Fielded From Kota.

"The fire was reported at 6 pm. The fire is quite big. There are 15 fire tender vehicles present at the spot. We will extinguish the fire in 3-4 hours," said Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar.

Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire, added the official.

Also Read | Holi Tragedy in Mumbai: Youth Drowns in Sea Between Mahim and Shivaji Park After Holi Celebration, Friend Missing; Three Rescued.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)