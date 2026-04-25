Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Five people lost their lives in a road accident on the Barsatpur Ahirani Highway during the early hours of Saturday. The incident occurred around 3:00 AM under the Dohrighat Police Station limits when an SUV collided head-on with an oncoming trailer truck.

According to Dohrighat Police, "The tragedy unfolded when a Scorpio vehicle (JH 21G3927) lost control, veered out of its lane into the opposing lane, and collided violently with an oncoming trailer truck (BR 28GB2171)."

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Jitendra Singh, CO (Circle Officer) Ghosi said, "The impact of the collision was so severe that all five occupants of the Scorpio--who were the only people inside--suffered a tragic and instantaneous death at the scene. A pet dog travelling in the Scorpio also perished in the accident."

Following the incident, chaos ensued at the site, and a crowd of locals quickly gathered.

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Upon receiving the information, the Dohrighat Police immediately rushed to the accident site and initiated relief and rescue operations. After completing the necessary legal formalities, the police sent all the bodies to the mortuary at the District Hospital, Mau, for post-mortem examinations.

According to the police, "The deceased have been identified as follows, Vinay Srivastava (53 years old), son of the late Thakur Ramashankar Lal Srivastava; Kritarth Srivastava (27 years old), son of Vinay Srivastava; Archana Srivastava (48 years old), wife of Vinay Srivastava--all residents of Village Ranidiha, Police Station Khorabar, District Gorakhpur; Ravindra Yadav (20 years old), son of Nandlal, resident of Matihani, Police Station Mohanpur, District Gaya (Bihar); Purushottam Kumar (28 years old), son of Rampyare Yadav, resident of Matihani, Police Station Mohanpur, District Gaya (Bihar).

It is reported that the family was returning home after attending their daughter's wedding in Ranchi when this tragic accident occurred. The incident has sent a wave of grief across the entire region.

The circle officer has confirmed that five people have lost their lives in the accident. (ANI)

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