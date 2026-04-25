New Delhi, April 25: The Election Commission of India has suspended five police officers in West Bengal's Diamond Harbour district and initiated disciplinary proceedings against them for serious misconduct and failure to maintain neutrality during the 2026 Assembly elections. According to an official statement sent to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, the Commission directed the immediate suspension of Sandip Garai, Additional SP, Diamond Harbour; Sajal Mondal, SDPO, Diamond Harbour; Mausam Chakraborty, Inspector-in-Charge, Diamond Harbour Police Station; Ajay Bag, Inspector-in-Charge, Falta Police Station; and Subhechha Bag, Officer-in-Charge, Usthi Police Station.

The Commission cited "serious misconduct and failure to maintain neutrality" as the grounds for action. Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against all five officers. The poll panel further issued a warning to Diamond Harbour SP Ishani Pal for alleged failure to ensure discipline and fairness among subordinate officers in sensitive election-related matters. The Commission has directed that the action be implemented immediately and a compliance report be submitted by 11 AM on Saturday. Assembly Elections 2026: ECI Warns Against AI Misuse, Removes 11,000 Illegal Social Media Posts Since March 15.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday stated that West Bengal and Tamil Nadu recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since Independence as polling concluded at 6 pm. "Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence - ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu," CEC Gyanesh Kumar said.

Polling for the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in Phase I polling, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP All Set To Win 110 of 152 Seats in 1st Phase of Polls, Says Amit Shah (Watch Video).

Several districts in West Bengal recorded over 90 per cent voter turnout. Dakshin Dinajpur led with 94.85%, followed by Cooch Behar at 94.54%, Birbhum at 93.70%, Jalpaiguri at 93.23%, and Murshidabad at 92.93%. The figures reflect consistently high voter participation across the state, with all major districts comfortably staying above the 90% mark. Polling for the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 152 constituencies in West Bengal began amid tight security this morning. Polling in the remaining 142 constituencies in West Bengal is slated for May 29, and counting of votes will take place on May 4.

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