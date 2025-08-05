Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): As floodwaters begin to recede in Prayagraj, District Magistrate Manish Verma on Tuesday said that the situation is gradually returning to normal with a decline in the water levels of both the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

The official further informed that relief efforts are continuing across the affected areas, with shelter homes accommodating around 8,000 people.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2025 Gift: Free Bus Travel for Women in Rajasthan; INR 501 DBT to Anganwadi Workers, Announce CM Bhajan Lal Sharma (Watch Video).

He assured that rescue and medical response teams are actively engaged on the ground.

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate Verma said, "The water level has started to reduce in the Ganga as well as the Yamuna, and we believe that if there is no rain in the upcoming days, the situation will be normal. Our relief camps are working continuously. Around 8,000 people are in the shelter homes... Enough teams of NDRF and SDRF are deployed... Medical teams have also been deployed... The situation is fine, and we hope that there will be further improvement."

Also Read | Is the Number of Empanelled Hospitals Under Ayushman Bharat Dropping? PIB Fact Check Calls News Report Headline Misleading.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that heavy rainfall in the past 10 to 12 days has led to significant flooding in the Yamuna and its tributaries, affecting 21 districts across the state.

Addressing the media persons here, the Chief Minister said the water level has risen above the danger mark of 113 meters, reaching 117 meters in the Auraiya district.

The Chief Minister said, "Due to excessive rainfall in the last 10-12 days, the Yamuna and its tributary rivers have experienced significant flooding. In the Auraiya district, the water level has crossed the danger mark of 113 meters, reaching 117 meters. Currently, 21 districts in the state have been affected by floods due to heavy rainfall."

"For flood relief and rescue operations in all these districts, units of NDRF, SDRF, and PAC have been deployed. Specifically, to advance flood relief efforts, 16 teams of NDRF, 18 teams of SDRF, and various teams of PAC have been stationed in different districts," he added.

The Chief Minister said the state government has directed all in-charge ministers to remain present in their respective districts to ensure effective implementation of relief efforts.

He said, "The state government has directed all in-charge ministers to camp in their respective districts and ensure the successful implementation of relief operations. For those affected who are forced to stay outside their homes, shelter camps have been established where arrangements for food, medicine, and drinking water have been made. For those who can stay in their villages and homes, arrangements have been made for the safety of their villages, along with the provision of large boats and all kinds of facilities...," he further stated that financial assistance is being provided to affected families.

"Unfortunately, for families that have suffered loss of life, assistance of Rs 4 lakh from the disaster relief fund has been instructed, and for those whose homes have been destroyed, instructions have been given to provide a house under the Chief Minister's Housing Scheme..." the CM stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)