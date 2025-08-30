Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 30 (ANI): A CBI anti-corruption court in Ghaziabad has convicted and sentenced a recovery agent of Punjab National Bank to 23 months' imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 10,000 in a bribery case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case on 14 September 2022 on the allegation that accused Dharmveer Singh, recovery agent, Punjab National Bank in Hathras had demanded bribe from the complainant, with a promise to influence the public servant, i.e. the then branch manager for issuance of NOC with respect to one-time settlement of KCC loan account in the name of father of the complainant.

Also Read | India's First Tempered Glass Manufacturing Plant Inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

CBI had laid a trap and caught the accused, Dharmveer Singh, red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000/- on 15.09.2022 from the complainant, said the agency.

A chargesheet was filed by CBI on 14.11.2022 against the accused Dharmveer Singh, and Charges were framed on 24.08.2023.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Emplanes for China After Successful Japan Visit, Will Attend Summit in Tianjin (See Pic and Video).

Subsequently, the accused, Dharmveer Singh, filed an application on August 6, 2025, for plea bargaining, accepting his guilt before the court.

"The Hon'ble Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, CBI, Court No. 1, Ghaziabad vide Order and Judgement dated 29.08.2025 accepted the application of accused Dharmveer Singh for Plea Bargaining convicting him with imprisonment for 23 months and fine of Rs . 10,000," said the CBI in a press release. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)