Bhadohi (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) A police team that had gone to attach assets of Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra's son had to return empty-handed after they came to know that he transferred his most properties in the name of his brother-in-law.

The court had on February 8 ordered the attachment of properties of MLA's son Vishnu Mishra, wanted in land grabbing and other cases.

When a police team reached his firm Nav Nirman on Thursday, it came to fore that he had transferred most of his properties in the name of his brother-in-law Harishankar Mishra, Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said on Friday.

He said Harishankar has been asked to present property papers and cooperate in the probe. He said the company shareholders will also be called for investigation.

The court will be informed about the probe outcomings, he added.

An FIR was lodged against the MLA Vijay Mishra and his wife Ramlali, a member of the UP Legislative Council, and their son Vishnu Mishra on August 4 by their relative Krishna Mohan for allegedly grabbing property after threatening him.

They were booked under Sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 347 (wrongful confinement), 387 (putting person in fear of death of grievous hurt), 449 (house trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, Singh said.

The MLA is in jail after he was arrested in Madhya Pradesh on August 14 and his son Vishnu is still absconding and a lookout notice has also been issued against him.

