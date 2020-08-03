Lucknow, Aug 3 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday expressed concern over the flood situation in the state and charged the BJP government with betraying farmers.

"Farmers are frustrated over the false promises made to them,” he said in a statement, adding that several districts are hit hard by floods and people are spending their days on embankments or terraces as many rivers are flowing above the danger mark.

Akhilesh said the BJP has always neglected interests of farmers and had special ties with corporate houses.

It has betrayed the farmers and the promise of doubling their income by 2022 is the biggest fraud, he said, stressing that the party will get a reply in the next assembly polls.

The former UP CM also accused the state government of not enquiring about the well-being of people.

Akhilesh said according to information, lakhs of people in villages of Barabanki, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Bahraich, Lakhimpur khiri, Azamgarh ,Mau, Basti ,Gonda, Sant Kabirnagar, Sitapur, Siddharth Nagar and Balrampur have been hit by the floods.

Hundreds of villages have lost contact and crops submerged, he said, alleging that the administration has been lax in providing relief.PTI SAB

