Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is preparing to enhance Prayagraj's bloom with floral beauty, creating an aromatic welcome for the millions of devotees expected to attend Mahakumbh 2025.

The government has launched round-the-clock preparations to elevate the spiritual experience of crores of visitors, ensuring world-class facilities and a vibrant ambience.

As per a release, For the first time, large-scale arrangements are being made to adorn the city with flower gardens, colorful potted plants, and decorative floral beds. To ensure meticulous execution, a budget of Rs 7.55 crore has been allocated for this initiative. Seasonal flowers will grace 26,225 pots, while expansive flower beds are being designed to captivate devotees and tourists.

Adding to the charm, decorative plants are strategically placed along the banks of the Ganga in the fair area, creating a visually stunning and serene environment. This effort is part of a broader cleanliness and beautification drive aimed at leaving a lasting impression on visitors.

Preparations for Mahakumbh in Prayagraj are in their final stages, with a significant focus on beautification through flowers and decorative plants. To make the entire city vibrant and fragrant, large-scale orders for flowers and ornamental plants have been placed with nurseries in Ayodhya and Kashi.

These plants are being used not only to decorate the fairgrounds but also at prominent locations like parks, roads, intersections, the airport, and the High Court. Additionally, flower pots are being placed across the city's streets to captivate the attention of tourists arriving from around the world.

This year, there is high demand for flowers like roses, dahlias, jasmine, marigold, kamini, chandni, chrysanthemums, nerium, and different varieties of marigolds. Among decorative plants, Erica Palm, Spindle Lily, Peace Lily, Bamboo, Dhan Lakshmi, Vishnu Kamal, and Red Manchira are prominently being used to enhance the city's charm. (ANI)

