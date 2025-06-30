Bareilly/Gorakhpur, Jun 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday called upon universities to ensure that their research and innovations directly benefit farmers, women and other underserved communities.

Addressing the 11th convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, she emphasised that academic institutions must move beyond theoretical knowledge and work towards solving real societal challenges.

"We must ask ourselves -- where do we stand, what are our strengths and weaknesses, what are the pressing problems? Unless we base our research on these questions, it won't benefit anyone," she said.

Patel stressed that universities should actively disseminate knowledge to the sections of society that need it most -- especially women and farmers.

Drawing on her background in agriculture and animal husbandry, the governor said meaningful solutions can only emerge when institutions directly engage with communities to understand their actual needs.

She also shared an anecdote from her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before assuming office as Uttar Pradesh's governor. "I asked the prime minister what I should do in this role, because some say it's a post without much authority. I had worked in Gujarat for 30 years.

"The PM expressed concern that none of India's universities are among the top 500 globally. He urged me to focus on implementing the National Education Policy, and to work towards improving the quality of research and education," she said.

Highlighting achievements in the state, she noted that Acharya Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology in Ayodhya recently received an 'A++' NAAC accreditation and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology in Meerut was awarded an 'A' grade.

She called this progress a step forward in improving the quality of agricultural education in UP.

Governor Patel also addressed the first convocation of AIIMS Gorakhpur later in the day. She expressed happiness that a growing number of girls are receiving academic awards at convocations, calling it a strong indicator that the 21st century truly belongs to women.

"Why are girls progressing consistently? This is a question worthy of research," she said.

Patel called the trend a positive sign for the country's future, stating, "India cannot achieve comprehensive development unless women play a full and equal role in nation-building."

Referring to the sacrifices made by farmers for public development projects, she said, "Let us not forget that the land on which this magnificent institution stands was given not just through government planning but also through the selfless contributions of farmers. I am a farmer's daughter, I know that land is not just soil. It is livelihood, self-respect, and a generational asset for a farmer."

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, who addressed a convocation at AIIMS Gorakhpur, said, "This institution was established to provide quality healthcare to the people of Purvanchal. I am happy to see that in just six years, AIIMS Gorakhpur has begun to deliver high-standard medical education and treatment."

"Our government has increased the number of AIIMS institutions from seven to 23. AIIMS Gorakhpur is part of the third phase of this nationwide expansion," she said.

Addressing the graduating students, she added, "As you begin this new chapter, we hope you will dedicate your skills and knowledge to the service and well-being of the nation, always keeping the public good as your foremost priority."

