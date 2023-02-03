Noida (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has added 55 villages from Khurja and Secunderabad tehsil areas in Bulandshahr district to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) territory, an official said on Friday.

The total number of notified villages in the YEIDA has now gone up to 1,242.

Also Read | #WATCH Via ANI Multimedia | G20 Employment Working Group Explores the Beauty of … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The authority area has been extended to the Delhi-Howrah railway route, Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) and new Noida.

The official said a proposal to construct a new line to connect Chola to Noida International Airport will be sent to the railway ministry. It will cover a distance of 16 kilometres.

Also Read | Kerala Budget 2023: Petrol, Diesel and Liquor To Cost More After Finance Minister KN Balagopal Proposes Rs 2 Cess; Opposition Fumes.

A cargo terminal is also being developed at the airport, which will ease the movement of goods, he said.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Yamuna Development Authority, Dr Arunveer Singh said the development outline will be prepared by including the newly notified area in the Master Plan 2041.

He said six districts -- Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra -- have been included in the Yamuna authority area.

While Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr are part of the National Capital Region (NCR), the others are included under the Phase II and III of the authority, the official said.

Singh said after its expansion, the authority area has now been connected with the railways. Chola is connected to Sikandarpur Railway Station and Gangraul Halt.

By joining the dedicated freight corridor, the limits of the Yamuna authority area near Vair Railway Station have been connected to new Noida, he said.

The authority will develop industrial, residential, institutional and commercial sectors in the notified area, he said.

Priority will be given to this area due to its logistics and warehousing opportunities as it is located between a railway station and an airport, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)