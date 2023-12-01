Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government is focusing on completing development work in underdeveloped and slum areas, said a press release from the government.

According to the press release, aligned with the Chief Minister's vision, a comprehensive plan has been devised to facilitate the development process in the state's underdeveloped regions. Presently, through 98 development projects, the state is on the path of transformation, said the officials.

The road to completing 28 development projects in Amroha and Deoria, as well as 70 projects in Farrukhabad, Ayodhya, Mirzapur, Pilibhit, and Ghaziabad, has become clear under the Mukhya Mantri Nagariya Alpviksit va Malin Basti Vikas Yojna.

In this sequence, the Department of Urban Employment and Poverty Alleviation has initiated action, and administrative and financial approval has been given to begin the process of releasing the first instalment under the allocation of funds in this programme.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Nagariya Alpviksit va Malin Basti Vikas Yojna, out of the 28 development schemes that have been given the green signal for completion in Amroha and Deoria, six development works will be completed in Hasanpur, Amroha and Gajraula areas under the Amroha Municipal Council.

Meanwhile, a budget of Rs 6.89 crore has been approved for a total of 22 interlocking, CC road, and drain construction projects in Salempur, Rudrapur, Bhaluani, Rampur Karkhana, and Gaurabarahj in Deoria.

Of this amount, an allocation of 75 per cent of the total approved amount, totaling Rs 5.17 crore, has been released as the first installment.

For the completion of development projects in Amroha, an amount of Rs 1.19 crore out of the total Rs 1.59 crore has been released as the first installment, while in Deoria,Rs 3.98 crore out of the total Rs 5.30 crore has been released as the first installment.

40 per cent of the amount released as the first installment for 70 projects

Under this scheme, the process has begun to complete 70 development projects in Farrukhabad, Ayodhya, Mirzapur, Pilibhit, and Ghaziabad. An amount of Rs 12.03 crore has been sanctioned to complete these projects, out of which 40 percent, i.e. Rs 4.81 crore, has been released as the first installment.

In this allocation, Farrukhabad will receive Rs 3.1 crore for the completion of 14 separate projects, Ayodhya will receive about Rs 54 lakh for 15 projects, Mirzapur will receive around Rs 36.44 lakh for three projects, Pilibhit will receive about Rs 45.09 lakh for nine projects, and Ghaziabad will receive approximately Rs 2.42 crore for 29 projects as the first installment.

All these works will be completed as per the rulebook of the Uttar Pradesh government. Certainly, after the allocation of funds, the way will be cleared to speed up the ongoing development projects and construction work in these areas. (ANI)

