Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government has approved the first investment proposal under the State Warehousing and Logistics Policy-2018 for the establishment of a warehousing unit in Lucknow.

On the recommendation of the Empowered Committee constituted under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Minister for Industrial Development Satish Mahana has approved the investment proposal of M/s Nanak Logistics Private Limited, according to a state government's release.

The warehousing unit is spread over an area of 86,000 square meters in Bhukapur village of Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow. It is proposed to be set up with a proposed investment of Rs 85 crores.

Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Alok Kumar informed that the state government has received 6 proposals worth Rs 438 crores for investment in warehousing and logistics sector.

Of these, the approved unit is the first project to receive the approval of the state government, said the state government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)